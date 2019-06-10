The four-time Major winner came close to shooting 59 to win his 16th PGA Tour title

Rory McIlroy Shoots 61 To Win RBC Canadian Open

Rory McIlroy won his 16th PGA Tour title and second of the season at the RBC Canadian Open.

The four-time Major winner began the day tied for the lead but quickly surged ahead, eventually winning by seven.

Rory needed a birdie on the 18th to shoot 59 but bogeyed to finish at nine under for the day and 22 under for the tournament.

“I had a chance to shoot 59. Sorry for being disappointed up here,” said McIlroy said.

“I played 17 wonderful holes. I was 10-under through 17 holes and I shot 4-under on the back nine with two bogeys, so that was pretty good too.

“I’m playing well. I found a little groove and I want to keep it going.”

The 30-year-old has been criticised in recent years for lacking that killer instinct during final rounds but this was him at his best.

He began the day with a 350+ yard drive on the opening hole to leave a mere 50 yard pitch which he lipped out and tapped in for birdie.

Watch – He almost pitched in for eagle on the 1st

He then birdied the 2nd, 4th, 5th and 7th to go out in 30, his lowest ever Sunday opening nine on the PGA Tour.

If he wasn’t on fire on the front nine, he certainly was on the back, birdieing four straight holes from 11-14 to get himself nine under for the day.

Watch – McIlroy’s long birdie on 14

He dropped a shot on the par-3 16th after missing the green left into a bunker but a stunning eagle at the 17th got him to 10 under for the round and just needing a 3 at the last for the 59.

Watch – McIlroy’s eagle on 17

He found the right greenside bunker and bogeyed but this was a phenomenal display from Rory who is now back up to 3rd in the world.

It is his 16th PGA Tour title and his 25th professional victory.

He has now been installed as the joint-favourite for this week’s US Open at Pebble Beach, where he’ll be expecting to win his 5th Major and first in almost five years.

It was a great day for the isle of Ireland with Shane Lowry finishing in a tie for 2nd at 15 under alongside Webb Simpson.

“I don’t know what golf Rory is playing today,” Lowry said, “but it was just incredible.”

Further back, Graeme McDowell punched his ticket to the Open Championship at his hometown venue of Royal Portrush.

There were two spots up for grabs and G-Mac took the second one with a 30 footer for par on the last.

McDowell grew up in Portrush playing Rathmore, literally on the doorstep of Portrush.

“I feel hugely relieved,” the 2010 US Open champion told BBC Northern Ireland.

“Just to play a small part in getting The Open back to Royal Portrush was one of the prouder moments in my career and it would have been extremely bittersweet for me not to be playing in the field.”