The four-time Major winner becomes the third-most successful player in the history of the Official World Golf Ranking

Rory McIlroy Surpasses Nick Faldo’s World Ranking Record

Rory McIlroy has surpassed Nick Faldo’s total of 97 weeks as golf’s World Number One.

The Northern Irishman is now guaranteed to have spent 98 weeks at the top, becoming the third-most successful player in the 34-year history of the Official World Golf Ranking.

The most successful player is Tiger Woods, who has spent 683 weeks as World No.1, with Greg Norman in second with 331.

Rory regained the top spot prior to the Genesis Open at Riviera earlier this month and could have lost it in Mexico had Jon Rahm won.

The Spaniard finished in a tie for third place and overtook Brooks Koepka in 2nd.

McIlroy was 5th, which, incredibly, was his sixth consecutive top-five finish worldwide dating back to the Zozo Championship in October.

The four-time Major winner is currently in his eighth reign at the top of the world rankings.

He is spending his 98th week as World No.1 and is guaranteed to remain at the top next week too, taking the total number of weeks to 99.

Most weeks spent at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking:

As of Monday 24th February 2020

1 Tiger Woods – 683 weeks

2 Greg Norman – 331 weeks

3 Rory McIlroy – 99 weeks

4 Nick Faldo – 97 weeks

5 Dustin Johnson – 91 weeks

6 Seve Ballesteros – 61 weeks

7 Luke Donald – 56 weeks

8 Jason Day – 51 weeks

9 Ian Woosnam – 50 weeks

10 Brooks Koepka – 47 weeks

McIlroy described his final day at the WGC-Mexico Championship as “frustrating”.

“I don’t feel like I got the best out of myself,” he said.

“Yeah, obviously started the week well, and then, yeah, I feel like I just — I hit some loose shots, and I didn’t putt as well as I needed to over the last three days.

“And yeah, I just let a few shots get away.”

