The World No.1 says his hunch is that this year's match will be postponed until next year

Rory McIlroy Thinks Ryder Cup Will Be Postponed

Rory McIlroy has said that he thinks this year’s Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits will be postponed.

The World No.1 was speaking to BBC Northern Ireland where he said his hunch is that it won’t happen.

He also said that pushing it back would “be the right call.”

McIlroy has previously been very vocal with his comments on that this year’s Ryder Cup should be postponed, having said that without fans the Ryder Cup “is not a Ryder Cup.”

It now looks increasingly likely that the biennial event would be played without fans if it did go ahead, and organisers may look to postpone after plenty of comments from the world’s best players criticising a fan-less match.

As well as McIlroy’s previous comments, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka are just two of a number of players to cast doubts over playing the Ryder Cup without spectators.

“My personal hunch is that I don’t see how it is going to happen, so I do not think that it will happen,” McIlroy told BBC Sport NI.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“I think the majority of players would like to see it pushed back until 2021 so that they can play in front of crowds and have the atmosphere that makes the Ryder Cup so special.

“The players are the ones that make the Ryder Cup. If they are not on board with it and don’t want to play then there is no Ryder Cup.

“I see it being pushed back until 2021 and, honestly, I think that will be the right call.”

When Rory McIlroy speaks, the golfing world listens, and it is now beginning to look very difficult for the PGA of America to go ahead with this year’s match at Whistling Straits.

It was looking hard enough already with comments from McIlroy, Rahm and Koepka, but McIlroy speaking out yet again will surely catch the ears of everyone involved in organising the Ryder Cup.

Do you think the Ryder Cup will be postponed? Let us know on social media

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

Related: Why the European Tour cannot afford the financial implications of a postponed Ryder Cup

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram