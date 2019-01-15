The Northern Irishman has announced that he will play at Torrey Pines for the first time in his career. By Lewis Blain.

Rory McIlroy To Play Farmers Insurance Open For First Time

Rory McIlroy has said he will commit to the PGA Tour this year and the four-time Major winner will tee it up at Torrey Pines for the first time in his career next week.

His appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open will be his second new event of the new Tour calendar and it is still only January – the first being the Sentry Tournament of Champions which he has in the past skipped in favour of the European Tour.

McIlroy is currently 8th in the world rankings following a T4 in his first tournament of the year.

The Northern Irishman has not won a major since 2014 and still does not have a Green Jacket to his name. The switch to a more America-focused schedule could help him at Augusta.

The 29-year-old hinted that he would play again before the Genesis Open following his final round in Hawaii, saying: “No. I’m going to go home and sort of reassess where I’m at.

“I’ll definitely play once before LA, I’m going to play LA (Genesis Open, Riviera), I’ll probably play once before that but I sort of haven’t made my mind up yet.”

He will join an already-increasing elite field of names including defending champion Jason Day, World Number One Justin Rose, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson and recent winner Xander Schauffele.

The deadline for players to commit to the event is 5pm Eastern on Friday.

One name currently not in the field is Tiger Woods. The course stalwart has won seven times here in 17 attempts, the latest coming in 2013.

Woods has not played yet in 2019 so it would come as a shock if he skipped next week’s tournament.