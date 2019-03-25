Rory will return to the top spot if he wins, DJ doesn't reach the semis and Rose finishes outside of the top three

Rory McIlroy To Return To Number One With Match Play Win

Rory McIlroy has the chance to return to the World Number One position for the first time since August 2015 with victory at this week’s WGC-Match Play Championship at Austin Country Club.

With a win this week, in the 64-man field, Rory will usurp all three men ahead of him (Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka) IF… Dustin Johnson doesn’t reach the semi-final AND Justin Rose doesn’t finish 2nd or 3rd.

The four-time Major winner has spent 95 weeks atop the Official World Golf Ranking, the four-longest reign since the rankings began in 1986.

McIlroy returns at the Dell Tech Match Play two weeks after his Players Championship victory, which was his 15th PGA Tour title and first win in a year.

The 29-year-old has been in brilliant form all year, finishing inside the top-six in all six of his starts in 2019.

He has seen his world ranking rise from 11th at the start of the year to 4th currently.

McIlroy won the WGC-Match Play in 2015, beating Gary Woodland in the final.