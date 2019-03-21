The four-time Major winner is focusing more on the PGA Tour this year...

Rory McIlroy’s 2019 Schedule

Rory McIlroy‘s 2019 schedule has been a big talking point this year after he hinted that he would be giving up his European Tour membership.

The four-time Major winner has played on the European Tour ever since turning professional, however this year he is focusing more on the PGA Tour.

McIlroy lives in Florida with his American wife and is focusing more on his career stateside where the bigger purses and world ranking points tend to be.

“The ultimate goal is here [USA]. The European Tour is a stepping stone. That’s the truth. The European Tour is a stepping stone. That’s the way it is,” he said earlier this year.

“My life’s here. I have an American wife. I live in America.

“Honestly, I enjoy it here more. The way of life is easier. The weather. The convenience.”

“It’s tough. I still want to support the European Tour, and I talk about this loyalty thing with Europe. It’s not as though I’m just starting out and jumping ship.

“I’ve done my time. I’ve done everything I feel like I need to do to say okay, I’m going to make my own decisions and do what I want.”

Other big news from his schedule in 2019 was the omission of the Irish Open, meaning that this will be the first year since 2007.

McIlroy is reportedly playing the week before the Majors this year.

That explains why he is missing the Irish Open, because he doesn’t want to play three weeks in a row for the Open.

He has also confirmed that he is playing the Canadian Open for the first time, which is the week before the US Open in June.

That will be his first ever start in Canada as a pro.

Rory is also playing the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre due to being sponsored by Omega.

That and the Scottish Open are currently his only European Tour events that he has confirmed for.

Due to his intentions to play before the Majors this week, he could also play in the Valero Texas Open the week before the Masters.

That shouldn’t be too tiring for him considering that both the WGC-Match Play and Valero Texas Open are in Texas.

Rory McIlroy’s 2019 Schedule –

Jan 3rd-6th: Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua – T4th

Jan 24th-27th: Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines – 5th

Feb 14th-17th: Genesis Open, Riviera – T4th

Feb 21st-24th: WGC-Mexico Championship, Chapultepec G&CC – 2nd

March 7th-10th: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill – T6th

March 14th-17th: The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass – 1st

Apr 11th-14th: The Masters, Augusta National

May 16th-19th: USPGA Championship, Bethpage Black

June 6th-9th: RBC Canadian Open, Hamilton G&CC

June 13th-17th: US Open, Pebble Beach

July 18th-21st: The Open, Royal Portrush

August 8th-11th: The Northern Trust, Liberty National

August 15th-18th: BMW Championship, Medinah

Augusta 22nd-29th: Tour Championship, East Lake

