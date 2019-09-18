McIlroy will get his year underway at Torrey Pines in the Farmers Insurance Open on the 22nd January

Rory McIlroy’s 2020 Schedule – When Is Rory Next Playing?

Rory McIlroy is once again playing predominantly in the States this year and will begin his 2020 at Torrey Pines.

The four-time Major winner committed to the PGA Tour last year properly for the first time due to him now living in Florida with his wife Erica.

To say it paid off would be an understatement, with Rory winning over €22.5m in the US alone.

McIlroy won four times on the PGA Tour last year including the Tour Championship/FedEx Cup and was named PGA Tour Player of the Year.

This year he’ll once again be focusing on the PGA Tour and will begin his 2020 at Torrey Pines at the Farmers Insurance Open on 22nd January.

Justin Rose won the event last year with McIlroy finishing T5th.

In 2019, the Northern Irishman began his year in Hawaii at the Tournament of Champions and then skipped the Abu Dhabi/Dubai swing for the second time in his career.

He is skipping Abu Dhabi and Dubai again this year.

As well as skipping those two events, he has also opted to not play in the Saudi International after reportedly turning down an appearance fee of $2.5m.

Whilst speaking to the Golf Channel, he said that the event doesn’t excite him, partly due to not having “big golf fans” on site to play in front of.

“It’s just not something that would excite me,” the 30-year-old said.

“You could say that about so many countries, not just Saudi Arabia, but a lot of countries that we play in that there’s a reason not to go, but for me, I just don’t want to go.

“One hundred percent, there’s a morality to it as well.

“I think the atmosphere looks better at the events on the west coast [USA] and I’d much rather play in front of big golf fans and play in a tournament that really excites me.”

Following on from the Farmers Insurance Open, the World No.2 will almost certainly play at the Genesis Open at Riviera a few weeks later.

Rory McIlroy’s 2019 Schedule and Results –

Jan 3rd-6th: Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua – T4th

Jan 24th-27th: Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines – 5th

Feb 14th-17th: Genesis Open, Riviera – T4th

Feb 21st-24th: WGC-Mexico Championship, Chapultepec G&CC – 2nd

March 7th-10th: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill – T6th

March 14th-17th: The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass – 1st

Apr 11th-14th: The Masters, Augusta National – T21st

May 2nd-5th: Wells Fargo Championship, Quail Hollow – T8th

May 16th-19th: USPGA Championship, Bethpage Black – T8th

June 6th-9th: RBC Canadian Open, Hamilton G&CC – 1st

June 13th-17th: US Open, Pebble Beach – T9th

July 11th-14th: Scottish Open, Renaissance Club – T34th

July 18th-21st: The Open, Royal Portrush – MC

August 8th-11th: The Northern Trust, Liberty National – T6

August 15th-18th: BMW Championship, Medinah – T19

August 22nd-25th: Tour Championship, East Lake – 1st

August 29th – September 1st: European Masters, Crans-sur-Sierre – T2

September 19th-22nd: BMW PGA Championship, Wentworth T9

September 26th-29th: Dunhill Links Championship, Scotland T26

October 24th-27th: Zozo Championship, Accordia Golf Narashino CC, Japan T3

October 31st – November 3rd: WGC-HSBC Champions, Sheshan GC, Shanghai, China 1

November 21st-24th: DP World Tour Championship, Jumierah Golf Estates, Dubai 4

