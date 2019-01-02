South African Rory Sabbatini will begin the 2019 PGA Tour season by playing under his newly-adopted nation of Slovakia. By Lewis Blain.

South African Rory Sabbatini Switches To Slovakia

“Now on the tee, from Slovakia… Rory Sabbatini” is something you might hear at next week’s Sony Open.

That’s because South African-born Sabbatini has become an official citizen of Slovakia.

The Slovak Golf Association says it will send proof of citizenship to the International Golf Federation, allowing the 42-year-old to play under the country’s flag.

By taking citizenship for the European country, Sabbatini would be eligible to play for them at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Sabbatini was born in Durban and has represented his country of birth on five occasions – including a World Cup with with fellow countryman Trevor Immelman in 2003 as well as appearing in the Presidents Cup in 2007.

The six-time PGA Tour winner is married to Martina Stofanikova, a Slovak native and he also carries Italian, Scottish and Irish ancestry.

Sabbatini said: “I believe that I will be successful for Slovak golf and I will be a source of inspiration for Slovak youth.”