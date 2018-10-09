The Irishman has been a Vice Captain in the last three Ryder Cups

Rose Calls Padraig Harrington “Front Runner” For Ryder Cup Captaincy

The Ryder Cup has only just concluded and speculation has already been rising over who will captain the side at Whistling Straits in 2020.

We make Padraig Harrington the favourite with Lee Westwood a close second and it appears Justin Rose does too.

The Englishman and world number two hosts the British Masters this week at Walton Heath and spoke about future captains on Sky Sports News today.

“I would say that Padraig, for me, would be the front-runner,” Rose said.

“I would say as a three-time major champion, and clearly a European legend, Padraig is the front-runner, but you’ve also got Lee Westwood.

“It’s interesting when you try to project out who the possible captains are for the next 10 Ryder Cups.

“But if Padraig doesn’t do it this time then I’m not sure, you have got to start fitting guys in.

Harrington made six Ryder Cup appearances as a player and has been a Vice Captain at the past three matches.

The three-time major winner tasted victory in the Ryder Cup in four of his six appearance and won 10.5 points from 25 games.