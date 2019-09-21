WATCH: Ross Fisher Makes Albatross To Win BMW i8

The Englishman holed a 4 iron to make a 2 on the final hole at Wentworth

Ross Fisher holed a long iron to make an albatross on the 18th hole at Wentworth during round three of the BMW PGA Championship.

The Englishman was already five under for the back nine and the albatross meant he came home in 28 and eight under par.

Not only did he shoot a back nine 28 to reach -7 for the tournament, he also won a BMW i8 Rosso Corsa worth £132,930!!

Fisher revealed that he had 200 yards to the front of the green and 225 yards to the pin, and that 4 iron was the club.

“Yeah, it was pretty surreal. 4-iron just right off the fairway. Just trying to hit it just a little bit right of the pin, and actually tugged it a little bit left. Wasn’t sure whether it was going to, sort of looked away, and crowd’s reaction told the rest of the story, the massive roars and cheers, know it’s gone in, and to win the BMW i8, still a bit shocking,” Fisher said.

“I’ve been playing here since I was a kid, ’94, for 15 years I was a member here. I was attached here. I’ve had some good scores. 64 on Sunday to finish second to Casey in 2009. But that blows it away. Don’t think I’ve ever come close to 29.”

Fisher tweeted on Friday night that it was a “shame to not grab some [birdies] on the [par] 5s” and he certainly made up for that today.

The five-time European Tour winner, who was a scholar at Wentworth in his amateur days, birdied the 10th, 11th and 12th as well as the 15th and 17th.