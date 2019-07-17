Outside of St Andrews, this week's Open at Royal Portrush will set an attendance record

Royal Portrush Set For Record Open Attendance

A record-breaking crowd of 237,750 is attending The 148th Open at Royal Portrush, setting an attendance record for a Championship staged outside St Andrews.

This year’s attendance surpasses the crowd of 235,000 who attended Royal Birkdale in 2017 and the 237,000 mark set at St Andrews in 2015 making it the second largest Championship ever.

A record-breaking 61,000 fans have attended practice days at The 148th Open, surpassing the previous high of 52,000 set at Hoylake in 2006.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive at The R&A, said, “This is a huge week not just for The Open but for golf as well.

“We are making history with a record attendance for a Championship staged outside of St Andrews and the levels of excitement among fans this week have been phenomenal.

“I said last year that big time sport needs big time crowds and we certainly have that at Royal Portrush as we stage the biggest sporting event ever to be held in Northern Ireland.

“The eyes of the sporting world are firmly set on Royal Portrush.

“We would like to thank all the fans for their passion and enthusiasm as we look forward to finding out who will lift the Claret Jug on Sunday.

“The Open would not be the success it is without the spectators.”

Record Open Championship Attendances:

2000, St Andrews, Scotland: 239,000

2019, Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland: 237,750

2015, St Andrews, Scotland: 237,000

2017, Royal Birkdale, England: 235,000

2006, Royal Liverpool, England: 230,000

The Open Championship returns to Northern Ireland and Royal Portrush for the first time in 68 years this week.

England’s Max Faulkner lifted the Claret Jug in 1951 when Portrush last hosted.