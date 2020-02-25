The Ayrshire links will host its 10th Open Championship in 2023, a century after it held its first

Royal Troon To Host 2023 Open Championship

Royal Troon will host the 2023 Open Championship, the R&A has today announced.

The Ayrshire links last hosted the world’s oldest golf Major in 2016, when Henrik Stenson outlasted Phil Mickelson in a thrilling final-day duel.

It will mark 100 years since Troon’s first Open Championship in 1923 and will be the 10th time the club has hosted the tournament.

“We are very much looking forward to celebrating another milestone in the cherished history of The Open when we mark the 100th anniversary of the Championship first being played at Royal Troon,” R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers said.

“We are delighted to welcome the return of the world’s oldest major championship to Royal Troon and regard this as confirmation of the wonderful condition to which our historic links are maintained,” Troon’s captain Des Bancewicz said.

“The 152nd Open will also provide an excellent opportunity to celebrate 100 years of the Championship’s history at Royal Troon which commenced with Arthur Havers’ victory in 1923.”

The news raises the question as to where four-time Open host Turnberry stands on the rota.

The links last hosted the Open Championship in 2009, seven years prior to Troon’s last open.

“We have 10 courses that we look to stage the Open Championship on, of which Turnberry is one of them,” Martin Slumbers said in 2018.

“Turnberry will be in consideration for 2023, but it’s not a rota.

“We look at all the issues in the round, but Turnberry remains as one of the 10 courses where we could stage the Open Championship.”

Future Open Championship venues –

2020 – Royal St George’s

Golf Monthly Instruction

2021 – St Andrews – 150th Open Championship

2022 – Royal Liverpool

2023 – Royal Troon

Royal Troon past winners –

1923 – Arthur Havers

1950 – Bobby Locke

1962 – Arnold Palmer

1973 – Tom Weiskopf

1982 – Tom Watson

1989 – Mark Calcavecchia

1997 – Justin Leonard

2004 – Todd Hamilton

Trending On Golf Monthly

2016 Henrik Stenson

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram