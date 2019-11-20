The PGA Tour is back in America for the first time in over a month

The RSM Classic Golf Betting Tips 2019

The PGA Tour is back on the shores of USA for the first time in over a month at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia this week for The RSM Classic.

Last season we picked the winner when Charles Howell III took home the spoils – he is here to defend his title this year and he is 22/1 to defend.

This year the favourites include Webb Simpson (9/1) and Billy Horschel (16/1) but there are plenty of big names on show.

The RSM Classic Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets

Kevin Kisner 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – The all-time money leader in this tournament won here in 2015. A couple of top 10s at the BMW and Tour Championships recently show he is in decent form as well.

Harris English 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – Has had four top 6 finishes in his last five starts – he is a Georgia native and will feel right at home at Sea Island this week.

Brian Gay 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – Having a very solid season – six starts – four top 25s – two top 10s. Has also had two top-5 finishes at Sea Island in the past – looks very good at this price.

Jhonattan Vegas 1 point each way 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Venezuelan is an enigma and that’s why I like him as an outside bet. A three-time winner on the PGA Tour is the kind of person you want to back at long odds, as he can actually get the job done! Played once here and finished 25th.

