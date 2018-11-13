The PGA Tour heads for Georgia this week and the Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club. Austin Cook is defending champion at the RSM Classic.

The RSM Classic Preview, TV Times

Austin Cook is defending champion in the RSM Classic at the Sea Island Resort in Georgia. Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ and Zach Johnson are all in the field.

This event is the last chance for players on the PGA Tour to earn an invitation to next January’s Sentry Tournament of Champions. After this the circuit starts to wind down towards Christmas.

The first two rounds of the event will be held over two courses – the Seaside and the Plantation – to accommodate a full field of 156. The last two rounds will be contested over the Seaside layout.

This event began life in 2010 as the McGladrey Classic when Heath Slocum was champion. Since then, Ben Crane, Tommy Gainey, Chris Kirk, Robert Streb and Kevin Kisner have been victorious. Last year, Austin Cook won by four shots over J.J. Spaun.

Wind is the main protector on this resort course and, when it’s up, the par-70 layout is challenging. However, when it’s calm, scoring can be low over the Seaside Course – see Tommy Gainey’s final round 60 in 2012.

The Seaside course at Sea Island dates back to 1929 when Harry Colt and Charles Alison laid out nine holes. A further nine was added in the 1970s and Tom Fazio brought the two together in 1999.

Sea Island resident Davis Love III is tournament host this week.

The weather forecast is good – light breezes on the first two days and then very nice indeed over the weekend.

Venue: Sea Island Resort, Sea Island, Georgia

Date: Nov 15-18

Course stats: par 70, 7,005 yards

Purse: $6,200,000

Defending champion: Austin Cook (-19)

How to watch the RSM Classic

TV Coverage:

Thursday 15 – Sky Sports Golf from 6.30pm (red button)

Friday 16 – Sky Sports Golf from 6.30pm (red button)

Saturday 17 – Sky Sports Golf from 6.30pm (red button)

Sunday 18 – Sky Sports Golf from 6.30pm (red button)

Not a Sky Sports customer and want to watch the RSM Classic?

BUY NOW: Now TV Sky Sports Pass – £7.99 for a day, £12.99 for a week or £33.99 for a month

Players to watch:

J.J. Spaun – He was runner-up in this event last year and he was tied third in last week’s Mayakoba Classic. The planets are aligning!

Kevin Kisner – A past winner, nobody has won more cash in this event than Kisner.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Chris Kirk – He’s played solidly if unspectacularly for the last two weeks but he heads to an event where he was tied fourth last year and was champion in 2013.

Key hole: 18th. At 470 yards, the closing par 4 on the Seaside Course is a real tester. It often ranks as the toughest on the course and could witness some slip-ups late on in proceedings.