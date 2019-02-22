The Kiwi won the Super 6 Perth on Sunday and only found out he was in the Mexico field once he had got back home to New Zealand

Ryan Fox Felt ‘Drunk’ After Crazy WGC-Mexico Journey

Ryan Fox was supposed to be fishing on Tuesday in his homeland, celebrating his first ever European Tour victory.

The Kiwi won the World Super 6 Perth and was then going to take this week off before the 100th New Zealand Open and then his wedding.

However, that Perth victory changed everything.

Due to some withdrawals, Fox became eligible for the WGC-Mexico Championship, which is his first ever World Golf Championship appearance.

So, after winning on Sunday, he flew 8 hours back home to Queenstown before getting the nod for Mexico, meaning he had an 18 hour flight to catch!

He drove back from Queenstown to Auckland and then boarded a plane to San Francisco before flying down to Mexico City.

Thankfully, New Zealand is 19 hours ahead of Mexico time-wise, so that allowed him to make the journey. Had he been heading east, he probably wouldn’t have had enough time.

Fox played very well all things considered on Thursday, shooting a one over par 72 around Chapultepec Golf Club having never even seen the course before or had practice in the Mexico City altitude.

The 32-year-old said that he felt fine during most of the round although then began to feel drunk towards the end.

“I actually felt alright for most of the round, and it sort of really hit me on sort of 13, 14, and I kind of felt drunk almost the last five or six holes, limbs flying everywhere,” he said.

“I hung on pretty well. Holed a couple of decent putts coming home, just to limit the damage a little bit.

“The last 36 hours have been pretty hectic.”

Fox is guaranteed at least $50,000 in winnings this week, as that is what the last-place cheque is.

The World Super 6 Perth champion is playing in the 100th New Zealand Open next week and will have Tiger Woods’ former caddie Steve Williams on the bag.

