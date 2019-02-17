New Zealand’s Ryan Fox beat Adrian Otaegui of Spain by 3&2 in the final of the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth to claim his first European Tour title.

Ryan Fox wins ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth

Ryan Fox put on a convincing display in the final of the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth to beat Adrian Otaegui and claim his maiden European Tour title.

Fox finished eight under after 54 holes of strokeplay and earned a bye into the last 16 of the six-hole knockout stages but it wasn’t all plain sailing for the Kiwi. The 32-year-old had to come through 25 holes on Sunday to lift the trophy at Lake Karrinyup Country Club.

The New Zealander needed three trips to the Shootout hole to beat Thai Jazz Janewattananond before earning 1-up wins over Norwegian Kristoffer Reitan and Ireland’s Paul Dunne.

Fox raced to a 3-up lead against Otaegui in the final and victory was his when the fourth was halved in pars.

Golf Monthly Podcast Search for 'Golf Monthly Clubhouse' in your usual podcast provider to subscribe Golf Monthly Instruction

“I’ve been close a couple of times and it was certainly nice to get one over the line today in a place I hold pretty special,” he said.

“There was some scrappy stuff in there but I got out of trouble when I needed to and I played great today in the final. Adrian didn’t quite play to his best this afternoon but I’m quite happy to take advantage of that. I drove the ball very well most of the week and managed to do that today.”

Fox’s victory in his 79th European Tour event makes him the first winner from New Zealand since Danny Lee won the 2009 Johnnie Walker Classic as an amateur.

In the third-place playoff match, Paul Dunne of Ireland saw off Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent. The Zimbabwean fought back to force a playoff hole but, when he then made a bogey, Dunne had third spot.

ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth

Lake Karrinyup CC, Perth, Australia

14-17 February

Purse: €1,000,000 Par: 72

Golf Monthly Instruction

1 Ryan Fox (NZ)

2 Adrian Otaegui (Esp)

3 Paul Dunne (Ire)

4 Scott Vincent (Zim)

T5 Kristoffer Reitan (Nor)

T5 Benjamin Campbell (NZ)

T5 Gareth Paddison (NZ)

T5 Min Woo Lee (Aus) T9 Panuphol Pittayarat (Tha)

T9 Jazz Janewattananond (Tha)

T9 Connor Syme (Sco)

T9 Matt Jager (Aus)

T9 Yuta Ikeda (Jap)

T9 Thomas Pieters (Bel)

T9 Brad Kennedy (Aus)

T9 Per Langfors (Swe)

Note: Player score in bold signifies Titleist ball usage