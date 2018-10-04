Corine Remande has spoken out in an interview with BBC Sport
Ryder Cup Fan Who Lost Eyesight Says She Could Have Died
Corine Remande, the lady who was struck by a wayward Brooks Koepka drive on day one at the Ryder Cup and lost sight in one eye, has spoken out after the incident in an interview with BBC Sport.
Remande, 49, says she could have died had the ball struck her in the side of the head rather than on the eye.
She is angry at officials and stewards who didn’t give enough warning that the shot was coming her way.
However, as a golfer herself, she doesn’t blame Brooks Koepka but is taking legal action against the tournament organisers.
“It’s so nice to be on the golf course, to see the players. I hope that this terrible accident will improve safety for the public,” she said.
“The doctor said immediately to my husband that it was a very big explosion in my eye and it was impossible for me now to see again with this eye.
“I don’t know how to live with only one eye. I like walking, sport, going to the gym and playing golf.”
She was struck on the 6th at Le Golf National, a par-4 measuring 380 yards off the back tees that had been shortened to be driveable.
Remande is angry that stewards did not tell fans that players were attempting to drive the green as oppose to laying up.
She also believes spectators wouldn’t have heard the shouts of fore and claims her ticket and sign posts around the course did not contain enough safety warnings.
Koepka said his “stomach sank” and that he was “heartbroken” after hearing Ms Remande had lost sight in her eye.
He also described Tuesday when he found out about her injuries as “one of the worst days of my life.”
European Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley told the BBC, “Millions of spectators attend and enjoy golf events each year. Incidents of this severity are extremely rare.
“The safety of our spectators is our paramount concern, and this will continue to be the case.”