Corine Remande has spoken out in an interview with BBC Sport

Ryder Cup Fan Who Lost Eyesight Says She Could Have Died

Corine Remande, the lady who was struck by a wayward Brooks Koepka drive on day one at the Ryder Cup and lost sight in one eye, has spoken out after the incident in an interview with BBC Sport.

Remande, 49, says she could have died had the ball struck her in the side of the head rather than on the eye.

She is angry at officials and stewards who didn’t give enough warning that the shot was coming her way.

However, as a golfer herself, she doesn’t blame Brooks Koepka but is taking legal action against the tournament organisers.

“It’s so nice to be on the golf course, to see the players. I hope that this terrible accident will improve safety for the public,” she said.

“The doctor said immediately to my husband that it was a very big explosion in my eye and it was impossible for me now to see again with this eye.

“I don’t know how to live with only one eye. I like walking, sport, going to the gym and playing golf.”