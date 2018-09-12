The GM Tipster takes a look at the markets ahead of the 42nd contest at Le Golf National – check out our Ryder Cup Golf Betting Tips
Ryder Cup Golf Betting Tips
Well I am not sure about you, but I am very excited about the last weekend in September and the Ryder Cup matches being played at Le Golf National in France.
With a couple of weeks to go before the start of the tournament there is still plenty to discover – the Ryder Cup Weather is one thing, will the Europe Ryder Cup Wives and Girlfriends and USA Ryder Cup Wives and Girlfriends cause help or a hinderance to the two teams?
In 2016 the USA won the Ryder Cup of course and they are alight favourites to do so again at around 4/5 – while Europe are around 11/8 to reclaim the Ryder Cup Trophy.
I will be updating the betting tips at regular intervals over the next couple of weeks and during the matches themselves.
Ryder Cup Teams 2018 – Le Golf National
Ryder Cup TV Coverage 2018
2018 Ryder Cup First Tee To Be Biggest Ever
Ryder Cup Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets – Pre Tournament
Top Debutant – 5 points Alex Noren at 8/1 with Sportnation.bet – Won at Le Golf National just a couple of months ago and is a wonderful matchplayer. Keep his ball in play and is an exceptional putter, will feature heavily this year.
Top USA Points Scorer – 5 points Patrick Reed at 8/1 with Sportnation.bet – The US Masters Champion comes alive when he plays at the Ryder Cup – is likely to be paired with Jordan Spieth again, where they have formed an incredible partnership over the last few matches. Will almost certainly play in every session.
Top Europe Points Scorer – 5 points Jon Rahm at 9/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Spainard is pumped when it comes to normal tour events, so what is he going to be like at The Ryder Cup? His incredible rise to the top of the game will continue in France, and I can see him being Europe’s talisman this year.
Other pre tournament bets to look out for – First tee shots, I like Francesco Molinari and Brooks Koepka to be chosen this year, due to their incredible Major success this year.
