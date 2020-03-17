Both Ryder Cup teams have said reports that the match will be postponed are "innacurate"

Ryder Cup Teams Deny 2020 Match Will Be Postponed

Both Ryder Cup Team Europe and Ryder Cup Team USA have called reports that the 2020 match is to postponed “inaccurate.”

The report originated from The Telgraph’s James Corrigan who said that golf’s authorities are “rapidly reaching the decision that their most lucrative spectacle should not be jammed into a schedule that is contracting by the week due to the coronavirus crisis.”

However, both teams denied the claims, simultaneously tweeting, “Reports today that the 2020 @rydercup is expected to be postponed are inaccurate.”

These tweets must be taken with a slight pinch of salt, however, as Corrigan’s sources have usually proved to be very reliable.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The European Tour is set to be holding a meeting next week with a further meeting the week after to discuss the Ryder Cup.

If it were to be postponed until 2021, it would only be the second time in the match’s 93-year history that it had to be rescheduled.

In 2001, the Ryder Cup was moved back a year due to the 9/11 attacks.

The 1939, 1941, 1943 and 1945 matches were cancelled due to World War II.

“There would be far bigger gains to be made in advertising and marketing and everything in a non-Olympic year,” a source told The Telegraph, seemingly not completely distraught about the event being postponed, which would move it away from the Olympics, were that to go ahead.

This report comes on the same day as a huge announcement from the PGA of America and PGA Tour that the USPGA Championship is being postponed and four PGA Tour events leading up to it have been cancelled.

Get The Latest Issue Of Golf Monthly Trending On Golf Monthly

The 2020 Ryder Cup is scheduled to be played between 25th-27th September at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram