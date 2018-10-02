The 2018/19 PGA Tour season starts this week at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, check out who we think is going to do well with our Safeway Open Golf Betting Tips
The Safeway Open Golf Betting Tips
The PGA Tour Wraparound schedule begins and so does the 2019 season with The Safeway Open being played at Silverado Resort, Napa, California.
Following the drama of last week’s Ryder Cup you would expect not to see any Ryder Cuppers on show this week in California… but you would be wrong, as Phil Mickelson has trekked over to play the event – maybe this part of the world is far enough away to let him rest after he took quite a beating in Paris. He is 22/1 to win this week… I am staying well clear.
Favourite this week is Patrick Cantlay (11/1) and Brandt Snedeker (18/1) is also well fancied.
Last year the event was won by Brendan Steele, where he defended the title he first won in 2016 – he is 33/1 to complete the hat trick.
The Safeway Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Ryan Moore 4 points each way at 20/1 with Sportnation.bet – Two years ago he was celebrating securing the winning point for the USA – following injuries he missed the battle at Le Golf National and will now want to put in a good performance at a tournament he has had two previous top 10s.
Sangmoon Bae 3 points each way at 35/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Korean looks back to the form he had prior to his two years of military service. His last two starts on the Web,com Tour ended in a 6th and a victory. Did play here when missing the cut in 2017 – like him at these odds.
Hunter Mahan 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – Remember him? Well he is back playing well, including a 2nd on the Web.com Tour a couple of weeks back. Still someway from getting back to his best ever World ranking of 4th (Currently 387th) but comebacks are very fashionable at the moment. –was 13th here last season.
Tyrone Van Aswegen 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – The South African has had two top 10s at the event in the past 3 years – and at this price with those stats, is worth a punt.
