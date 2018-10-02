The 2018/19 PGA Tour season starts this week at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, check out who we think is going to do well with our Safeway Open Golf Betting Tips

The Safeway Open Golf Betting Tips

The PGA Tour Wraparound schedule begins and so does the 2019 season with The Safeway Open being played at Silverado Resort, Napa, California.

Following the drama of last week’s Ryder Cup you would expect not to see any Ryder Cuppers on show this week in California… but you would be wrong, as Phil Mickelson has trekked over to play the event – maybe this part of the world is far enough away to let him rest after he took quite a beating in Paris. He is 22/1 to win this week… I am staying well clear.

Favourite this week is Patrick Cantlay (11/1) and Brandt Snedeker (18/1) is also well fancied.

Last year the event was won by Brendan Steele, where he defended the title he first won in 2016 – he is 33/1 to complete the hat trick.

The GM Tipster is having another solid season, check out his profit at the golf betting tips home page.