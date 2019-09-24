The PGA Tour is in California this week with Justin Thomas in attendance

Safeway Open Golf Betting Tips 2019

While many of the best players in the world are at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland: the PGA Tour continues this week with the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California.

Last year the event was surprisingly won by Kevin Tway – the American is 60/1 this week to repeat the performance.

Favourites this week are Justin Thomas (13/2) and Patrick Cantlay (11/1) – with other big names Adam Scott (14/1), Hideki Matsuyama (14/1) and Bryson Dechambeau (20/1) also well fancied.

