The PGA Tour is in California this week with Justin Thomas in attendance
Safeway Open Golf Betting Tips 2019
While many of the best players in the world are at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland: the PGA Tour continues this week with the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California.
Last year the event was surprisingly won by Kevin Tway – the American is 60/1 this week to repeat the performance.
Favourites this week are Justin Thomas (13/2) and Patrick Cantlay (11/1) – with other big names Adam Scott (14/1), Hideki Matsuyama (14/1) and Bryson Dechambeau (20/1) also well fancied.
Safeway Open Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Byeong Hun An 3 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – Finished 3rd last week at the Sanderson Farms Championship his second 3rd in five events. The course usually suits big hitters who struggle with accuracy and the World Number 46 is certainly one of them.
Kevin Na 2 points each way at 45/1 with Sportnation.bet – Lost in a play-off here in 2015 and has finished 7th as well since then. Won the Charles Schwab Challenge this year and was 14th recently at The Greenbrier.
Bronson Burgoon 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – Three top 10s and another 2 top 20s on top of that in his last six events the American is in great form – Was 17th here in 2017…
Kevin Chappell 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – Had a very odd tournament at the A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier where he shot a 59 in round 2 and failed to break 70 in the other three rounds – shooting a 59 means he is quite obviously in some decent form!
