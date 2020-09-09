Who will win the first event of the new PGA Tour season in California?

Safeway Open Golf Betting Tips 2020

Safeway Open Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Joel Dahmen 3 points each way at 25/1 with Betfred – Dahmen has sneakily been playing some consistently good golf of late, including a top-10 at the PGA Championship and then a couple of top-20’s at the BMW Championship and WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. A first PGA Tour win awaits the player showing that kind of form. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

Jordan Spieth 3 points each way at 30/1 with Betfred – His win drought has to come to an end at some point so why couldn’t it be this week right? In fact with most of the world’s top-20 absent this seems like the perfect kind of week for Spieth to rejuvenate his form and get back to the golf we know he is capable of.

Brandt Snedeker 3 points each way at 35/1 with Betfred – Snedeker is a player that still has to be respected because every now and again he shows form that has seen him win nine times on the PGA Tour. He clearly likes this event too as the last few times he competed he has finished; T17-T2-T17. In 2018 he lost in a playoff to Kevin Tway.

Kristoffer Ventura 1 point each way at 70/1 with Betfred – My final pick for the week is Norwegian Kristoffer Ventura who has played some excellent golf since the restart. He has only missed one cut in his last eight events and he has had several top-20 finishes in that span too. This is the perfect event for a talented youngster to break through and collect his 1st PGA Tour title and this week that could be Ventura.

With the Tour Championship rounding off the season on Monday, less than a week later the new season starts up again with the Safeway Open in California.

Hosted at Silverado Resort and Spa North, the event last year was won by Cameron Champ.

After a solid showing at the FedEx Cup playoffs Si Woo Kim is currently the favourite with odds of 18/1 with Betfred but following him closely is Phil Mickelson who returns to the PGA Tour fresh off his victory on the Champions Tour. He can be found at 20/1 with Betfred.

You then have a wide range of players with slightly different odds between them like two-time winner Brendan Steele (22/1 with Betfred), Shane Lowry (25/1 with Betfred), Harold Varner III (28/1 with Betfred) and then some of the guys I have already mentioned above in my advised bets.

