The PGA Tour’s 2018-19 wraparound season gets underway this week with the Safeway Open in California. Brendan Steele is going for three in a row at the Silverado Resort & Spa.

Safeway Open Preview, TV Times

Only two weeks after the Tour Championship, the PGA Tour is off and running again for the 2018-19 season. Brendan Steele defends the Safeway Open at Silverado in California.

It’s going to be an interesting week on the main professional tours. With Tyrrell Hatton looking to make it three-straight victories in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Brendan Steele is aiming to do the same in the Safeway Open.

After victory in 2016 and 2017, Steele is trying to become the first man since 2011 to complete a three-peat on the PGA Tour. Three have had an opportunity to do it in 2018 but Hideki Matsuyama failed in Phoenix, as did Daniel Berger in Memphis and Jhonattan Vegas in Canada.

Phil Mickelson has made the journey after a disappointing Ryder Cup to tee it up at Silverado and he and Patrick Cantlay are the only two entrants this week who competed in the Tour Championship.

It’s a big week for the newcomers to the PGA Tour. No fewer than 49 entrants at Silverado have graduated from last year’s Web.com Tour. They include former U.S. Open champ Lucas Glover and six-time PGA Tour winner Hunter Mahan.

The Safeway Open began life as the Fry’s Electric Open in 2007 and then became the Frys.com Open. Winners have included Mike Weir, Rocco Mediate and Emiliano Grillo. In 2016, Safeway took over as title sponsor and Brendan Steele was the champion, he defended his title last year, ending the week two clear of Tony Finau.

The Silverado Resort in the Napa Valley began life as part of an estate owned by a Civil War general. In the 1960s it was converted into a resort with a golf course by Robert Trent Jones Jnr. Johnny Miller bought Silverado in 2010, together with two business partners, and Miller oversaw an upgrade of the courses on site.

The weather looks to be pretty good with dry and mild conditions and only a light breeze to contend with.

Venue: Silverado Resort & Spa (North), California

Date: Oct 4-7

Course stats: 7,166 yards, par 72

Purse: $6,400,000

Defending champion: Brendan Steele (-15)

How to watch the Safeway Open

TV Coverage:

Thursday 4 – Sky Sports Golf from 10.30pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 11pm

Friday 5 – Sky Sports Golf from 10.30pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 11pm

Saturday 6 – Sky Sports Golf from 10.30pm

Sunday 7 – Sky Sports Golf from 10.30pm

Not a Sky Sports customer and want to watch the Safeway Open?

Players to watch:

Ryan Moore – He’s twice finished in the top-10 at Silverado and he was on good form at the end of last season, pre-playoffs, with four top-15 finishes in his last seven starts.

Adam Hadwin – He completed a solid 2017-2018 season and the Canadian will be looking to start this campaign strongly.

Joaquin Niemann – The young Chilean is starting his first full season on the PGA Tour after earning playing rights through invites last year. He’s super-talented and could be a winner sooner rather than later.

Key hole: 18th. A par-five of 575 yards where a good drive turning from right to left should give the players a chance to get home in two shots. The chance of a closing eagle could see exciting swings at the climax of this tournament.