The 23-year-old has won two European Tour titles in the space of three weeks

Sam Horsfield Wins Again At Celtic Classic

Having watched Sam Horsfield win the Hero Open and Celtic Classic over the last few weeks, it is a mystery how he hasn’t been winning on tour for years.

The Englishman, who grew up in the US, won his second European Tour title in three starts at the Celtic Classic.

Horsfield triple-bogeyed the 17th hole on day two and immediately followed it up with an eagle at the 18th on Friday and then 36 bogey-free holes.

The 23-year-old began the final round one behind Scotland’s Connor Syme but Syme bogeyed the 1st and Horsfield birdied the 3rd and 4th to quickly pull ahead before another birdie at the 7th.

Play was then stopped for two hours due to poor weather and Horsfield came back to play his last 11 holes in one under with 10 pars and one bogey.

He won by two at 18 under par, with Thomas Detry in second at 16 under.

Horsfield becomes the first player in history to win two European Tour titles in three stars with a missed cut in between.

He guarantees a spot in the US Open with his second victory of the UK Swing, with 10 spots being decided this week via the mini order of merit.

Watch: Horsfield’s huge par save on 17 –

“It was pretty crazy. My goal this weekend was to have no bogeys and I was able to do that. I made a huge putt on 17 to keep that alive and I just played solid all week, really. To have a nice cushion coming into the last was nice,” Horsfield said.

“I never really felt nervous or felt uncomfortable, maybe because I was in this situation a few weeks ago. On 15, we decided to lay-up and I could have gone for that green. It’s the perfect three-wood number but there is so much trouble around that green. The birdie on 14 was huge because it gave me that option [to lay-up]. If you’re one ahead, I think you go for that but making that putt on 14 and then giving myself a pretty easy decision on the tee. Then I just sort of brought it home.”

Celtic Classic Leaderboard

1 Sam Horsfield -18

2 Thomas Detry -16

3 Thomas Pieters -15

3 Andrew Johnston -15

3 Connor Syme -15

6 John Catlin -14

6 Sami Valimaki -14

6 David Horsey -14

6 Adrian Meronk -14

