Horsfield won his first pro title thanks to a final round of 68

Sam Horsfield Wins Maiden European Tour Title At English Open

Englishman Sam Horsfield won his maiden European Tour title at the Hero Open at the Forest of Arden.

It was the first time the English Open had been played since 2002, when Darren Clarke won the title for the third time in four years.

Horsfield becomes the first English winner of the event since Lee Westwood in 1998.

He shot a four under par 68 on Sunday to beat Thomas Detry by one after the Belgian bogeyed the 72nd hole.

The 23-year-old made his sixth birdie of the day at the 17th to go one clear and then parred the par-3 18th for victory.

It is the US-based Englishman’s first win as a professional and it moves him up to 130th in the world.

He also moves top of the UK Swing Order of Merit, where there are 10 US Open spots up for grabs.

“It’s crazy, I can’t put it in to words,” Horsfield said.

“I made a bad bogey on 15, then on 17 we wanted to leave a good five wood number and I did. 233, wind out to the left, hit a great shot there.

“It’s special. With everything that’s going on in the world right now, I’m thankful that the European Tour has been able to put on tournaments for us to play.

“I’ve been in Orlando for the last three months and felt like my game was right there, I played decently last week, had a bad finish but kept the positives from that. I played solid all week and gave myself a lot of opportunities and made one enough.”

Hero Open Leaderboard

1 Sam Horsfield -18

2 Thomas Detry -17

3 Alexander Bjork -14

3 Chris Paisley -14

3 Oliver Farr -14

6 Max Kieffer -13

6 Matthieu Pavon -13

6 Mikko Korhonen -13

6 Ramus Hojgaard -13

