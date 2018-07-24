The 19-year-old Silver Medal winner has turned professional

Open Silver Medal Winner Sam Locke Turns Pro

Sam Locke has turned professional immediately after winning Silver Medal at the 147th Open Championship.

The 19-year-old Scot finished at +9 for four rounds and was the only amateur to make the cut at Carnoustie.

“The decision to move in to the Professional ranks is always something I’ve wanted to do,” he said.

“It’s been a genuine goal of mine to play golf for a living for some time now.

“My dad, Andrew, who caddied for me this week is a PGA Professional at The Paul Lawrie Golf Centre and obviously I have close ties to Paul Lawrie, so have an understanding of what it takes to be successful in the Pro game”.

Locke has been working part-time in the cafe at the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre and even turned up to work the day after qualifying for The Open earlier this month.