Open Silver Medal Winner Sam Locke Turns Pro
Sam Locke has turned professional immediately after winning Silver Medal at the 147th Open Championship.
The 19-year-old Scot finished at +9 for four rounds and was the only amateur to make the cut at Carnoustie.
“The decision to move in to the Professional ranks is always something I’ve wanted to do,” he said.
“It’s been a genuine goal of mine to play golf for a living for some time now.
“My dad, Andrew, who caddied for me this week is a PGA Professional at The Paul Lawrie Golf Centre and obviously I have close ties to Paul Lawrie, so have an understanding of what it takes to be successful in the Pro game”.
Locke has been working part-time in the cafe at the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre and even turned up to work the day after qualifying for The Open earlier this month.
“My experiences over the last week or so, since I won the Open qualifier at Renaissance and throughout last week have allowed me to see things from a different perspective.”
Of the five Scots to tee it up at Carnoustie, which included Russell Knox and Scott Jamieson, Locke was the only man to make the cut.
Sam is the current Scottish Amateur Champion and had been set to defend his title at Blairgowrie next week until his decision to turn pro.
He joins the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia as Open Championship Silver Medal winners.
Speaking about Locke’s decision, 1999 Open Champion Paul Lawrie said, “Winning the Silver Medal was hugely impressive and whilst this is just the beginning of the journey for Sam I certainly think he’s ready to make the transition and I’ll be on-hand to give him any advice he feels he may need along the way.”