The American was seen with a unique look in the Shriners Open final round

Sam Ryder Goes Sockless At Shriners Open On PGA Tour

Golf’s dress code is largely loosening up at clubs and on the professional Tours.

No longer is a pair of chinos and a polo shirt the norm as a new generation of golfers show off their fashion sense on the fairways.

We’ve seen hi-tops, we’ve seen collarless shirts and we’ve seen hoodies, and now we’ve seen the sockless look.

At the Shriners Open, PGA Tour player Sam Ryder went sockless along with some ‘drainpipe’ trousers for a hipster look rarely seen in golf.

The motto of ‘look good, feel good, play great’ seemed to work for him as he shot a bogey-free nine under par 62 to take the clubhouse lead and eventually finish in 3rd place.

It was his second-best ever finish on the PGA Tour and was his highest ever scoring event in terms of world ranking points, taking him up to 138th in the world.

Here’s how Twitter reacted…

For those interested, Ryder’s shoes were the G FORE Brogue Kiltie Gallivanter Onyx shoes.

Is Ryder starting a trend that we’ll see more of on Tour and at clubs across the country? Or was it a step too far?

