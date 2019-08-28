The Ryder Cup legend says he quit because he is not as good as he once was

Sam Torrance Reveals He Has Given Up Golf

European Tour stalwart and Ryder Cup legend Sam Torrance has revealed that he now no longer plays the game.

The Scot won 21 European Tour titles, 11 European Senior Tour titles, played in eight Ryder Cups and captained Europe to the 2002 Ryder Cup.

In an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, he revealed his reasons for quitting two years ago.

“I’ve kind of lost the love for it,” he said.

“I’m not very good. The hardest thing… is I’m mediocre compared to what I was.

“I said to my manager, ‘tell me my scores over the last three years and my finishing positions’.

“She looked it up and she told me I was 200 over par and my best finish was 35th.

“So it was time. That was two years ago and I’ve not played since. It was tough to let go but I’m glad I did it when I did.

“Even with my mates I’m struggling to find the impetus to get up there and do it.”

The 66-year-old now mainly commentates on golf now after playing his last event on the Staysure Tour in October 2017.

Torrance won 44 professional titles and is best known for holing the winning putt at the Belfry in the 1985 Ryder Cup.