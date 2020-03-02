The Finn beat Brandon Stone on the third-extra hole to win his maiden European Tour title in Oman

Sami Valimaki Wins Oman Open In Playoff

Sami Valimaki had only played in five European Tour events prior to the Oman Open but looked like a veteran in a superb victory at Al Mouj Golf.

The Finn started the day tied for the lead and shot two under in the final round, featuring a birdie on 16 and another at the 18th, to reach a playoff with Brandon Stone.

He then won on the third-extra hole after the South African bogeyed.

Valimaki only turned pro last year and had previously been playing on the Nordic Golf League and Pro Golf Tour developmental tours.

The 21-year-old is a proven winner after an incredible 2019 where he won four times on the Pro Golf Tour including in three consecutive starts.

He then gained his European Tour card via Q-School.

Valimaki won €265,000 and moves up to a career-high 159th from 372nd.

“It’s awesome,” he said.

Watch: Valimaki’s birdie on 18 in regulation to force playoff –

“There are not many words to say, it’s unbelievable.

“After the ninth hole when I made a double I knew that the tenth hole is good and I had to make a birdie on that.

“I didn’t make a really good par on 11 and after that bogey I felt like, ‘okay this is gone’. But then I just grinded, made three birdies and on the last, an awesome birdie.”

Oman Open Leaderboard:

1 Sami Valimaki -13

2 Brandon Stone -13

3 Adrien Saddier -12

4 Mikko Korhonen -11

4 Guido Migliozzi -11

6 Alejandro Canizares -9

6 George Coetzee -9

6 Rasmus Hojgaard -9

Trending On Golf Monthly

6 Jordan Smith -9

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram