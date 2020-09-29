Who will win down in Mississippi this week?

Sanderson Farms Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020

Henrik Stenson – 3 points each way at 55/1 with 888Sport – The Swede is one of the biggest names in the field this week, just like he was in the Dominican Republic last time out where he finished a respectable T21st. He hasn’t won this year yet, having only played eight times, and will surely go close if he can play anywhere near his best. He had a very good 2019 with five top 10s and a win so don’t count out the 2016 Open champion. When you bet £10 with 888Sport you’ll get £30 in Free Bets + a £10 Golf Free Bet

Charley Hoffman – 3 points each way at 66/1 with William Hill – Hoffman was T14th last week at the Punta Cana Championship and was also T13th at The Northern Trust recently. He has two other top 10s this year including at the Workday Charity Open post-Covid. He was T23rd here last year so has some decent course experience.

Rafa Cabrera Bello – 3 points each way at 80/1 with Betfair – The Spaniard comes into this event after a T23rd at the US Open and looks far too long at 80/1 when you consider just how good a player he is. The three-time European Tour winner has had five top 25s from 18 starts this year so nothing to shout about but he is definitely due a good week. He’s yet to win in the US as well, let’s hope he gets it done!

JT Poston – 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet365 – His stunning win at the Wyndham Championship last year, where he went bogey-free for the week, came a bit out of nowhere so there’s no reason why he can’t go and post another great finish. At 100/1 he looks very tempting, especially as he has had a couple of weeks off after the US Open to recharge his batteries and work on his game. Worth an each way punt after his T11th finish here in 2019.

We had a winner last week with John Catlin at the Irish Open – check out our betting tips homepage to see the 2020 results so far.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The PGA Tour is at the Country Club of Jackson this week in Mississippi where Sebastian Munoz defends the title he won last year.

If he fancy Munoz to go back-to-back, he is at 30/1 with William Hill and Betfair. He beat Sungjae Im (14/1) in a playoff in 2019.

PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Scottie Scheffler is tournament favourite at 9/1 after missing the US Open due to Covid-19.

