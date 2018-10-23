The Sanderson Farms Championship is this week's event on the PGA Tour, a chance for some players to get their seasons off to a great start

Sanderson Farms Championship golf Betting Tips

The focus of the golf world may be on the WGC HSBC Champions in China, but there is a normal PGA Tour event on this week with the Sandersons Farms Championship played at Country Club of Jackson.

This is a superb opportunity for some of the players who struggle when the big names are in the usual PGA Tour field.

Last year Ryan Armour took advantage to win his first PGA Tour win – he is 25/1 to win again this season.

Favourites are Patrick Rodgers (18/1), Dylan Frittelli (20/1) and Sungjae Im (20/1), but there is plenty of value to be had this week.

