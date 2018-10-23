The Sanderson Farms Championship is this week's event on the PGA Tour, a chance for some players to get their seasons off to a great start
Sanderson Farms Championship golf Betting Tips
The focus of the golf world may be on the WGC HSBC Champions in China, but there is a normal PGA Tour event on this week with the Sandersons Farms Championship played at Country Club of Jackson.
This is a superb opportunity for some of the players who struggle when the big names are in the usual PGA Tour field.
Last year Ryan Armour took advantage to win his first PGA Tour win – he is 25/1 to win again this season.
Favourites are Patrick Rodgers (18/1), Dylan Frittelli (20/1) and Sungjae Im (20/1), but there is plenty of value to be had this week.
To check out how the GM Tipster has been doing this year go to our golf betting tips homepage.
WGC HSBC Champions Golf Betting Tips
Who will win the final WGC event of…
12 Things You Didn’t Know About Brooks Koepka
Did you know all of these facts about…
16 Things You Didn’t Know About Sergio Garcia
Here are 16 things that you may not…
Sanderson Farms Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Bill Haas 3 points each way at 35/1 with Sportnation.bet – The former FedEx Cup Winner has had a very tough season, following injury. But with a 10th place two weeks ago at the Safeway Open he looks to be coming back into the form – Has the class to win this tournament at a canter if his game is on mark.
Jhonattan Vegas 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Venezulean enigma is currently 99th in the World Ranking, only one top 10 this season, but has the ability to pull out a tournament-winning performance from nowhere.
Sam Burns 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – Some impressive performances at the start of the season, including outplaying Tiger at The Honda Classic, meant he appeared on our radars. A 1st, a 2nd and two 3rd place finishes on the Web.com Tour shows he has some continued ability to challenge on Sundays.
Jonathan Randolph 1 point each way at 150/1 with Sportnation.bet – Last year he had his best ever finish on the PGA Tour when he finished 3rd in this event. I hope he turns out to be a horse for this course. At this price it is worth a punt to see.
Terms and Conditions apply. 18+. Please bet responsibly