Sandersons Farms Championship Golf Betting Tips 2019

The second week of the PGA Tour season for 2019/20 features the Sandersons Farms Championship being played at the Country Club of Jackson.

Last season the event was won by Cameron Champ and he is 45/1 to win the event again this year.

Favourites this week include last week’s winner Joaquin Niemann (12/1), Brandt Snedeker (18/1) and Sungjae Im (18/1).

The event usually suits some bigger hitters, and with most of the big names playing at Wentworth this week it gives a chance for some players who usually don’t figure on Sunday evenings.

