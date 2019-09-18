The second week of the PGA Tour season being played at the Country Club of Jackson
Sandersons Farms Championship Golf Betting Tips 2019
The second week of the PGA Tour season for 2019/20 features the Sandersons Farms Championship being played at the Country Club of Jackson.
Last season the event was won by Cameron Champ and he is 45/1 to win the event again this year.
Favourites this week include last week’s winner Joaquin Niemann (12/1), Brandt Snedeker (18/1) and Sungjae Im (18/1).
The event usually suits some bigger hitters, and with most of the big names playing at Wentworth this week it gives a chance for some players who usually don’t figure on Sunday evenings.
Cameron Smith 3 points each way at 30/1 with Sportnation.bet – One of the few top 50 players in attendance this week he is still waiting for his first PGA victory and this could be his week – the Australian was 11th here in 2017.
Aaron Wise 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – Has won once a season for the last couple of years and is a tremendous talent. On a run of five made cuts in a row. He still owes me after scuppering a profitable double a few years ago.
Luke List 2 points each way at 70/1 with Sportnation.bet – Was 2nd here in 2016 the big hitter should be suited to the course again this year. Has struggled since finishing 6th at the PGA Championship, but is a rather streaky player.
Doug Ghim 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – Four top 40s in a row he is on the cusp of a career-changing performance. Has halved his world ranking in nine months and looks to be heading in one direction.
