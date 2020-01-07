The two-time Major winner was the first Brit to win the Masters in 1988 and also won the Claret Jug in 1985. By Tom Ellis

Sandy Lyle Receives PGA Recognition Award

Former Open Champion, Sandy Lyle, has received the 2019 PGA Recognition Award for his outstanding contribution to golf.

The Scotsman was a guest of honour in this week’s annual PGA fundraising lunch in his home nation.

Originally born in Shrewsbury, Lyle has become the second Scottish player to be recognised with this award, alongside Colin Montgomerie.

“This award is for my achievements over the years and I’ll hopefully be ready to go for more awards in years to come,” said Lyle.

“This is a nice one to start with and it is nice to be recognised when I am still around and kicking”.

Other big names to receive the award include Seve Ballesteros, Sir Nick Faldo and current Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington.

Lyle, now 61-years-old, turned professional in 1977.

“I still have my dad’s old PGA badge that used to go on the front bumper of the car next to the AA badge,” the two-time Major winner said.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Related: 10 things you didn’t know about Sandy Lyle

“When my dad was a PGA man, that was the only thing that was around as the PGA Tour hadn’t started. Once you joined The PGA, you were in the syndicate of what was going on in golf.”

He was one of the catalysts for the European golfing renaissance in the 1980s, capturing his first Major at Royal St George’s in 1985.

Lyle became the first Brit to hoist the Claret Jug since Tony Jacklin in 1969.

Following his Open Championship success, three years later, Lyle was again pioneering British golf by winning the Green Jacket at The Masters in 1988.

Lyle played in five Ryder Cups notably in Europe’s first win on American soil at Muirfield Village, Ohio, in 1987.

He was also vice-captain at the K Club in Ireland in 2006.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Related: The golfers who have missed their Ryder Cup captaincy chances

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram