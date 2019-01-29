Saudi Arabia hosts its first ever European Tour event this week at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club

Saudi Arabia Looking For Positive European Tour Debut

The world’s best golfers have arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of the European Tour’s inaugural event in the Kingdom, one which has attracted four of the game’s top five players.

Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson – ranked one, two and three in the world, respectively – were joined for a special photoshoot on Tuesday on Royal Green Golf Country Club’s signature par-3 16th hole by the Red Sea coast.

Completing a special line up of world-class talent, US stars Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed posed for an historic photo alongside European Ryder Cup stars Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Thornbjorn Olesen.

DeChambeau looked fresh after claiming his maiden European Tour victory in Dubai; so too did Rose, who made the trip despite slugging it out in San Diego at the weekend, where he held off Adam Scott to win the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Following the official opening of Royal Greens in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) last April, Saudi Arabia has been at the centre of attention for quite different reasons, which has led many to question the European Tour’s decision to join forces with a nation embroiled in controversy.

However, KAEC is viewed as one of Saudi Arabia’s most progressive cities and an example of modern Saudi lifestyle.

“KAEC is a diverse destination that affords our residents and guests the option to indulge in a progressive way of living,” said Ahmed Linjawi, CEO KAEC.

“As we develop our amenities and underline our commitment to staging high-profile events, the lifestyle offered in KAEC will become further recognised as a distinct feature throughout Saudi Arabia.”

Meanwhile, Koepka was focused on the week ahead as he looks to make a statement much like Rose and DeChambeau have done with their recent wins.

“Everyone want to play against the best players in the world, and any time you can play an event where you have four of the top five, you’ve obviously got a lot of competition a lot of guys to beat, and that’s fun because you want to play against the best.”