It’s tempting to leave it there. However, that would ignoring the positives that resulted from the European Tour’s decision – albeit a hugely controversial one – to add Saudi Arabia to its rota for the first time in its 47-year history – and there have been many.

First up, there was the Masters champion Patrick Reed, a player who’s had his fair share of criticism in the past – not all of it justified – showing his warmer side. Prior to getting his tournament underway, ‘Captain America’ took time out to inspire the next generation of Saudi Arabian sporting stars by visiting World Academy in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC). Genuine joy was felt amongst anyone there, including a grinning Reed.

“They welcomed me with open arms,” he said. “They had some awesome questions, and we just had a blast. To be able to go out and hang out with the kids, especially in a place I’ve never been before, being in Saudi for the first time, it was a lot of fun.

“A passion of mine has always been to try to grow the game. A lot of times, children, when they’re at events they can’t get close enough to the ropes. They don’t really see much. If I can bring golf to them, it’s a lot of fun.

“So being able to do clinics, hang out with them and show them the fun side of golf, it’s going to get them more interested and have a little more fun with it and get more people playing.”

Golf Monthly Instruction

Ian Poulter also spent time with local children, the Ryder Cup star treating an enthusiastic young audience to a golf clinic on the beach before showcasing his skills with a football. Former PGA Tour pro Brandel Chamblee would have us believe this is just part of Saudi’s big PR Stunt.

“I cannot imagine what economic incentive it would take to get me to go to a place that is so egregiously on the wrong side of human rights,” said the Golf Channel analyst on the eve of the tournament.

Even if there was truth in Chamblee’s claims, these school children would not have cared much for being hoodwinked. Golf, and sport in general, are rightly celebrated for helping install important life lessons in young people. In Saudi this week, I witnessed first hand the power of golf and the important role stars like Poulter and co have in promoting the game worldwide.