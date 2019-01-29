The European Tour are still in the Middle East this week for the first ever Saudi International at Royal Greens G&CC.

Saudi International Golf Betting Tips

This event has caused a few headlines, but there is a super strong field in attendance with Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Bryson Dechambeau all teeing it up.

Favourites for the event are of course World Number One Rose (13/2) and the very hot Dechambeau (13/2) – while Johnson (8/1) and Koepka (10/1) are also being closely followed.

Rose has had to travel over from California so I am steering clear of him – at least for this week.

