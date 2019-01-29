The European Tour are still in the Middle East this week for the first ever Saudi International at Royal Greens G&CC.
Saudi International Golf Betting Tips
This event has caused a few headlines, but there is a super strong field in attendance with Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Bryson Dechambeau all teeing it up.
Favourites for the event are of course World Number One Rose (13/2) and the very hot Dechambeau (13/2) – while Johnson (8/1) and Koepka (10/1) are also being closely followed.
Rose has had to travel over from California so I am steering clear of him – at least for this week.
Saudi International Golf Betting Tips Advised Betting Tips
Sergio Garcia 4 points each way at 15/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Spaniard is in incredible form – 7 top 10s in his last 7 starts including a win at Valderrama. This has all coincided with getting ready for the Ryder Cup and then riding thew wave of positivity after that.
Lee Westwood 3 points each way at 30/1 with Sportnation.bet – A player who is great in the desert and in excellent form. 7th last week in Dubai and won the Nedbank Golf Challenge of course just a couple of months ago. Would love to have a tour victory in yet another new country.
Eddie Pepperell 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman has not done anything spectacular this year to date. But he has had two of his biggest results in this part of the world – at the Qatar Masters.
Dean Burmester 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – The attacking South African was 4th in the DP World Tour Championship back in November, and if the Royal Greens course suits big hitters (as we think it does) then the man who was born in Zimbabwe could feature on Sunday.
