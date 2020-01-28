There's a strong field once again in Saudi Arabia for the tournament's second playing. Who are we backing?

Saudi International Golf Betting Tips 2020

The European Tour heads to Saudi Arabia and Royal Greens Golf Club this week for the second Saudi International.

Once again a very strong field has been assembled with defending champion Dustin Johnson alongside World No.1 Brooks Koepka.

DJ is tournament favourite at 7/1 whilst Koepka is 10/1.

Another big-name American in the field is Phil Mickelson, who can be backed at 66/1.

The GM Tipster is still off on paternity leave but returns next week.

There was a small amount of money made last week on the PGA Tour thanks to an each way on Brandt Snedeker at 40/1.

Saudi International Golf Betting Tips 2020 – Advised Bets

Tom Lewis – 4 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Korn Ferry Tour Championship winner now has PGA Tour and European Tour cards and is clearly playing some of the best golf of his life. He was T3rd in Dubai last week and is inside the world’s top 50 for the first time. He was also 3rd here last year. Lewis was also T6th at the DP World Tour Championship in his last start of 2019. Clearly a good desert golf player in great form and very decent odds at 28/1.

Haotong Li – 3 points each way at 45/1 with Sportnation.bet – He was second last year here to Dustin Johnson and was second in his final start of 2019 after losing in a playoff in the China Tour Championship. Li did miss the cut last week in Dubai but…his last win, at the 2018 Dubai Desert Classic, came a week after missing the cut in Abu Dhabi. Looks long odds at 45/1. Definitely worth an each way bet after last year’s superb performance and good results in the desert before.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout – 2 points each way at 55/1 with Sportnation.bet – The South African was second in Dubai last week so it is very difficult to look past him at such long odds. He should have won the tournament after bogeying the 72nd hole so he’ll likely have some fire in his belly to win his second European Tour title. He’s a classy operator and won at Valderrama last year plus was 3rd at Wentworth.

Scott Hend – 1 point each way at 175/1 with Sportnation.bet – It wouldn’t be the Golf Monthly betting tips without Scott Hend. Got to be worth a quid each way at those odds surely? Hendy had a fairly poor 2019 season, apart from the win in Malaysia, with lots of missed cuts so we’re hoping he has a good 2020. There’s a few reasons to fancy him to do well this week – 1) His win in Malaysia came a week after missing the cut in Qatar (he missed the cut last week). 2) He was 6th here last year so clearly enjoys the course. 3) He was 17th in Abu Dhabi two weeks ago at 11 under par.

