Saudi International Leaderboard, Preview, TV Times

A star-studded field featuring World Number 1 Justin Rose will tee it up in the Saudi International at the Royal Greens G&CC in Saud Arabia this week on the European Tour.

There’s a great field in this event, the first time it has featured on the European Tour. Justin Rose will play at Royal Greens G&CC together with Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Dubai Desert Classic winner Bryson DeChambeau.

Rose travels to Saudi Arabia following his impressive victory in the Farmers Insurance Open last week in San Diego. The World Number 1 will go up against three more of the top-five on the Official World Golf Ranking – Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.

Speaking before the event Brooks Koepka said he was looking forward to the experience.

“I started my professional career in Europe and the diversity of tournaments and experiences I enjoyed has undoubtedly helped broaden my game and helped me to perform on the international stage. It’s always exciting to line up against the best players in the world and I am looking forward to experiencing the culture of a new country,” he said.

Other big names in the field include, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson and Ernie Els.

The Tournament will take place within King Abdullah Economic City at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, which is situated along the spectacular Red Sea coastline. The Club boasts a premier championship golf course, a state-of-the-art clubhouse, a world-class practice facility and stunning residential and recreational facilities.

The course opened for play in 2018 and was designed by David Sampson of European Golf Design. The par-70 track is built through natural desert areas over rolling terrain, passing four lakes that feature on five holes.

The weather forecast is for 28 degrees and sun but wind could be a factor, particularly in the afternoons.

Venue: Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

Date: Jan 31 – Feb 3

Course stats: par 70, 7,010 yards

Purse: $3,500,000

Defending champion: Inaugural Event on European Tour

How to watch the Saudi International powered by SBIA

TV Coverage:

Thursday 31 – Sky Sports Golf from 8am

Friday 1 – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 8am

Saturday 2 – Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 9.30am

Sunday 3 Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 9.30am

Players to watch:

Matt Wallace – The Englishman has been playing tremendous golf for the past year and his form continues – He was runner-up to Bryson DeChambeau last week in Dubai.

Justin Rose – The winner last week at Torrey Pines, Rose is the best player in the world right now, as his ranking confirms. He looks like winning every week he tees it up at this point.

Byrson DeChambeau – It might be an interesting duel between DeChambeau and Rose as the American is also on winning form. He was champion in Dubai last week and has won four times in his last nine starts.

Key hole: 16th – A stunning par-3 of 180 yards played along the Red Sea coast. When the pin is set on the left side of the green, it’s tempting to attack but anything drawing too much could end up in the water.