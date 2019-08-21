The European Tour is in Sweden this week for the Scandinavian Invitational

Scandinavian Invitational Golf Betting Tips 2019

The European Tour continues to excite with the Scandinavian Invitational being played at Hills Golf Club near Gothenburg in Sweden.

The event has changed names this year, being known as the Nordea Masters for a while. Last year Paul Waring secured his first European Tour victory in the event last season and is 50/1 to repeat the feat.

There is a strong field in attendance this week with Henrik Stenson and Matthew Fitzpatrick (15/2) the clear favourites – while Alex Noren (12/1) is also well fancied.

Scandinavian Invitational Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets

Andrea Pavan 5 points each way at 16/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Italian has a good shout this week – finished 6th in this event last season and was 3rd in the Czech Masters last week. Definitely one to consider.

Marcus Kinhult 2 points each way at 45/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Swede is having a perplexing season – 14 events played – 8 missed cuts but then also a victory a the British Masters – played here last year making the cut and shooting a final round 67.

Andrew Johnston 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – The lovable Englishman was 11th here last season and has been making strides in the right direction this season after a bit of a slump. His 4th at the Scottish Open was an emotional result for him and he has the talent to be a threat at this price.

Robert Karlsson 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – The veteran Swede was 10th at the Czech Masters last week and finished 17th in this event last year. At this price he is a decent outside shout.

