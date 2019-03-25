Scott Hend birdied the first extra hole at Saujana G&CC to win the Maybank Championship over Nacho Elvira.

Scott Hend Wins Maybank Championship

Australian Hend secured his 3rd European Tour title this weekend at the Maybank Championship thanks to a birdie on the first extra hole.

The 45-year-old shot two 67’s over the weekend to take a narrow lead heading up the 18th hole but their was late drama.

Firstly the heavens opened in dramatic fashion with a clap of thunder striking during Spaniard Nacho Elvira’s backswing disrupting his approach into the 18th.

That left him with a 30 foot putt to keep his hopes alive, but indeed he would have to wait as play was suspended.

When play was resumed, he cooly knocked in the long range putt to tie Hend and force a play-off.

During the play-off, Hend received two slices of good fortune as he proceeded to hit two trees but holed his birdie putt from three feet to win his first title since the 2016 True Thailand Classic Presented by Chang.

This was Elvira’s second runners-up finish in two starts as he did the same at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

Further down the leaderboard Jazz Janewattananond fired a 69 to take a third-place by himself and Johannes Veerman shot 66 to come in fourth.

Maybank Championship

Saujana G&CC, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

21-24 March

Purse: $3,000,000, Par: 72

1 Scott Hend (Aus) 69 70 67 67 273 €438,905

2 Nacho Elvira (Esp) 65 72 66 70 273 € 292,600

3 Jazz Janewattananond (Tha) 66 72 68 69 275 € 164,853

4 Johannes Veerman (USA) 72 69 69 66 276 € 131,671

5 Oliver Fisher (Eng) 70 70 68 69 277 € 101,914

5 Maximilian Kiefer (Ger) 71 67 68 71 277 € 101,914

7 Ernie Els (RSA) 68 70 69 71 278 € 58,374

7 Darren Fichardt (RSA) 76 65 71 66 278 € 58,374

7 Benjamin Hebert (Fra) 69 73 65 71 278 € 58,374

7 Jordan Smith (Eng) 74 68 71 65 278 € 58,374

7 Andy Sullivan (Eng) 72 70 67 69 278 € 58,3747

7 Fabrizio Zanotti (Par) 72 72 66 68 € 58,374

