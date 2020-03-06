Titleist, FootJoy and J Lindeberg have dropped Piercy after he shared a homophobic Instagram post about a US politician

Scott Piercy Dropped By Sponsors After Sharing Homophobic Post

Scott Piercy has had his contracts terminated by Titleist, FootJoy and J Lindeberg after a homophobic Instagram story post.

The American shared a homophobic meme about former US Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg.

He also referenced a far-right conspiracy group called QAnon in another post.

There was no statement from Titleist or FootJoy, but parent company Acushnet confirmed to Golf Digest that Piercy’s contract had been terminated.

J Lindeberg, Piercy’s apparel sponsor, did make a statement.

“As a global lifestyle brand, we strive to support and show our love and compassion for all demographics around the world,” J.Lindeberg said.

“When we choose our ambassadors, we choose individuals we know will represent us well on and off the golf course. The claims from Scott Piercy were unacceptable and far from our views and beliefs. We have since terminated our contract with Mr. Piercy.

“We, J.Lindeberg, as a company do not stand by the statements made by Piercy and we want to make sure our customers, employees, and other ambassadors know we support all communities and have no room for hate or discrimination in our company.”

Piercy apologised on Instagram and said that he never meant to offend anyone.

“Whenever I post my intent is NEVER to offend,” he wrote.

“I want to apologize if any of my recent story posts have been offensive. I will do better!”

Piercy has won four times on the PGA Tour and is currently 94th in the world.

He was T2nd at the 2016 US Open.

