The young American carded 12 birdies and six pars to shoot 59 at The Northern Trust

Scottie Scheffler Shoots 59 At The Northern Trust

Scottie Scheffler has become the 11th man to break 60 on the PGA Tour.

The American carded a 12-under-par 59 at TPC Boston in the second round of The Northern Trust.

Scheffler made 12 birdies and six pars in his incredible round, taking him from one under to 13 under for the tournament after 36 holes.

He holed from just under 5ft on the par-5 18th hole for birdie to shoot the magic number.

Watch: Scheffler’s 59th stroke of the day –

It is the 12th sub-60 round on the PGA Tour, with Jim Furyk owning two of them, including a 58.

He becomes the second-youngest PGA Tour player to break 60 after Justin Thomas at the 2017 Sony Open.

This continues a fine run of form for the 24-year-old who was T4th at the recent PGA Championship in his second Major start as a professional.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Related: Scottie Scheffler What’s in the bag?

Having turned pro in 2018, he was the Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year in his debut season on that circuit where he won twice.

That earned him his 2020 PGA Tour card and he has had a very solid season highlighted by his PGA Championship result.

Related: Players to break 60 – golf’s most exclusive club

He currently ranks 24th in the FedEx Cup so a good result this week at TPC Boston will secure his spot at the season-ending Tour Championship.

Scheffler currently ranks 45th in the world.

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

The last player to shoot 59 on the PGA Tour was Kevin Chappell at the 2019 Greenbrier.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram