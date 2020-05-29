The two Rolex Series events have moved to October as a way of dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Scottish Open and BMW PGA Championship Moved To October

The European Tour has recently announced a new schedule of golf tournaments to try and limit the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Given the travel restrictions and guidelines in place at the moment the Tour decided to host six-weeks of golf tournaments in the UK in July and August.

Not only that, the Tour also announced a new schedule for four Rolex Series events which sees the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, BMW PGA Championship, Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player, and the DP World Tour Championship move to new dates in the calendar.

The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open usually takes place a week before The Open Championship in July however it will now take place from the 8th to the 11th of October. It will be hosted at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

Last years tournament was won by Bernd Wiesberger in an exciting playoff with Benjamin Hebert.

The following week the European Tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, will take place at Wentworth Golf Club. The tournament was due to take place in mid-September but will take up a new slot in 2020 from the 15th to the 18th of October.

In a brilliant event in 2019, Englishman Danny Willett held the trophy aloft come Sunday after seeing off the challenges of Jon Rahm, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and many more top players.

The other two Rolex Series events mentioned above will take place in consecutive weeks in December.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said;

“I also want to pay tribute to Rolex, BMW, Aberdeen Standard Investments, the Scottish Government, Nedbank, Sun International and DP World, for their continued commitment to the European Tour which allowed us to move four hugely important tournaments on the European Tour into new dates later in the year.

“Not only did they show flexibility, they also showed understanding of the current global situation and we are truly fortunate to have them as partners of the European Tour.”

