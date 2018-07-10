This week the European Tour are back at beautiful Gullane, check out who we think will win with these Scottish Open Golf Betting Tips
Scottish Open Golf Betting Tips
It is the week before the Open Championship and, unsurprisingly, the European Tour is at another links course this week for the Scottish Open at Gullane.
Last season Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello took home the title when the event was played at Dundonald Links, and then finished top 5 at the Open the following week.
Favourites this week are Justin Rose (9/1) and Rickie Fowler (10/1) both of whom are in good form and have great links pedigree. Fowler won the event when it was last staged at this course.
Scottish Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Tyrrell Hatton – 5 points each way at 16/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman has an incredible links record, having won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship two seasons in a row. After a stumble mid season he has had much better results in recent weeks – was T22nd the last time the event was at Gullane.
Rafa Cabrera Bello – 3 points each way at 30/1 with Sportnation.bet – I am continuing to be faithful to the Spaniard even after a couple of loose weeks. I expect a much better performance this week as defending champion.
Lee Westwood – 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman has been playing much better and swinging it like his old self in the last month or so. Has the knowhow to be a winner once more on the European Tour on a course like this.
Matthew Southgate – 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – He continues to have an outstanding links record, would have been disappointed to have not kicked on last week when making the cut at the Irish Open. A no-brainer at these odds.
