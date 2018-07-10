This week the European Tour are back at beautiful Gullane, check out who we think will win with these Scottish Open Golf Betting Tips

Scottish Open Golf Betting Tips

It is the week before the Open Championship and, unsurprisingly, the European Tour is at another links course this week for the Scottish Open at Gullane.

Last season Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello took home the title when the event was played at Dundonald Links, and then finished top 5 at the Open the following week.

Favourites this week are Justin Rose (9/1) and Rickie Fowler (10/1) both of whom are in good form and have great links pedigree. Fowler won the event when it was last staged at this course.

