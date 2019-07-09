Who is going to win the week before the Open Championship?
Scottish Open Golf Betting Tips 2019
The European Tour is in Scotland for the final event before the Open Championship being played at Royal Portrush.
The Scottish Open is being played at the Renaissance Club this year, the first time the course has hosted a main European Tour event.
Although it is not a traditional Links course it does have links-like views and the players who do best will have to use their imagination especially around the run off areas around the green.
Last year Brandon Stone won this event and the South African is back this year and 125/1 to win again.
This year’s field is very strong, Rory McIlroy is favourite to win at just 6/1 – also well fancied are Justin Thomas (14/1) and Rickie Fowler (14/1).
Scottish Open Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Matt Kuchar 4 points each way at 18/1 with Sportnation.bet – Not had the best of years off the course, but on the course he has done fantastically. A win and two runner-up finishes has led to seven top 10s already and only one missed cut. Is very good on Links courses has finshed second at The Open and Scottish Open previously.
Eddie Pepperell 3 points each way at 30/1 with Sportnation.bet –.After a couple of injury breaks this year he is playing well again. 4th last week in Ireland was his third top 10 of the year. A very accomplished player on links courses – 2nd in this event last year.
Ian Poulter 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – Five top 10s this year, but has cooled off a little over the past couple of months. Has had five top 10s in the Scottish Open over the year and loves the home support that he always gets in the UK.
Padraig Harrington 1 point each way at 125/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Irishman shot a 63 in the first round last week, and although he ultimately faded away to finish in 50th he more than most knows how to do well in these course conditions.
