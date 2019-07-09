Who is going to win the week before the Open Championship?

Scottish Open Golf Betting Tips 2019

The European Tour is in Scotland for the final event before the Open Championship being played at Royal Portrush.

The Scottish Open is being played at the Renaissance Club this year, the first time the course has hosted a main European Tour event.

Although it is not a traditional Links course it does have links-like views and the players who do best will have to use their imagination especially around the run off areas around the green.

Last year Brandon Stone won this event and the South African is back this year and 125/1 to win again.

This year’s field is very strong, Rory McIlroy is favourite to win at just 6/1 – also well fancied are Justin Thomas (14/1) and Rickie Fowler (14/1).

