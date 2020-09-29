Have a look at some of our advised bets for the Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

Scottish Open Golf Betting Tips 2020

Martin Kaymer – 4 points each way at 25/1 with Bet365 – Aside from a couple of missed cuts at the PGA Championship and US Open recently, Kaymer has been in red-hot form especially on the European Tour. At both The Belfry and Valderrama he finished tied-3rd and 2nd respectively so a win could be on the cards this week in Scotland.

Romain Langasque – 3 points each way at 45/1 with 888.com – Langasque came third and narrowly missed out on being involved in the playoff at last years Scottish Open, and considering he has won recently and has some form, his odds at 45/1 were too nice to ignore.

Danny Willett – 2 points each way at 66/1 with Bet365 – Yes his form is lacking at the moment – he has missed his last four cuts. However if we take a step back and look at Willett’s career as a whole, he has the uncanny ability to follow a string of missed cuts with an excellent performance. For example when the PGA Tour restarted in 2020, he had three missed cuts in a row and then had a tied-4th at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. We have a hunch that he could do the same here.

Nicolas Colsaerts – 1 points each way at 200/1 with Betfred – Given we picked John Catlin to win last week we figured we could think outside the box with our last pick. As such we like Colsaerts because he has had good results in the Scottish Open before. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

Tommy Fleetwood headlines the event this week at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

The Englishman is the tournament favourite at 10/1 with Bet365.

Other favourites include Matt Fitzpatrick (12/1), Thomas Pieters (22/1) and Martin Kaymer (22/1).

Last year, Bernd Wiesberger emerged victorious in a playoff and he can be found at roughly 22/1 as well.

Additionally there are a whole host of other stars competing such as Matt Wallace, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and home favourite Robert MacIntyre.

Of course last week on the European Tour we tipped John Catlin to win and we will be hoping for more success this week with the tips above.

