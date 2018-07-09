Sei Young Kim absolutely dominates the field in Wisconsin to win the Thornberry Creek title by nine shots. By Henny Fudge

Sei-young Kim Destroys LPGA Tour Field To Win By Nine

Sei Young Kim shot a record-breaking 31-under-par to become the first player in LPGA Tour history to break the 30-under barrier.

The 25-year old set several records throughout the week to secure her seventh win on the LPGA Tour in three years.

Kim closed with a final round of 65 (7-under par) for a nine shot victory over Spaniard Carlota Ciganda, who herself nearly broke records of her own on Sunday by going into her last hole of the day on 10-under par for her round. However she double bogeyed 18 to finish with a 64 and 22-under for the tournament.

Over the four days, Kim only had one blemish on the scorecard; a double-bogey which came on the par-3 17th on Friday.

She recorded 31 birdies and one eagle on top of that to reach her record-breaking score.

The South-Korean tied and broke records which were held by her idol and inspiration Annika Sorenstam.

In 2016, Kim won by five shots over Lydia Ko when she shot 27-under in the Founders Cup.

Sorenstam won by two shots over Se Ri Pak when she shot her 27 under at Moon Valley at a tournament that no longer exists.