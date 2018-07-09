Sei Young Kim absolutely dominates the field in Wisconsin to win the Thornberry Creek title by nine shots. By Henny Fudge
Sei-young Kim Destroys LPGA Tour Field To Win By Nine
Sei Young Kim shot a record-breaking 31-under-par to become the first player in LPGA Tour history to break the 30-under barrier.
The 25-year old set several records throughout the week to secure her seventh win on the LPGA Tour in three years.
Kim closed with a final round of 65 (7-under par) for a nine shot victory over Spaniard Carlota Ciganda, who herself nearly broke records of her own on Sunday by going into her last hole of the day on 10-under par for her round. However she double bogeyed 18 to finish with a 64 and 22-under for the tournament.
Over the four days, Kim only had one blemish on the scorecard; a double-bogey which came on the par-3 17th on Friday.
She recorded 31 birdies and one eagle on top of that to reach her record-breaking score.
The South-Korean tied and broke records which were held by her idol and inspiration Annika Sorenstam.
In 2016, Kim won by five shots over Lydia Ko when she shot 27-under in the Founders Cup.
Sorenstam won by two shots over Se Ri Pak when she shot her 27 under at Moon Valley at a tournament that no longer exists.
Speaking in her post round interview Sunday evening, Kim spoke about how she was chuffed to break a record she held with her icon.
“After I shot the title record with Annika Sorenstam, I made new goals to shoot lower and today I managed to do that and I’m very happy.”
“I realised this week I knew what I needed to do to play well and I showed that. I now have more confidence and hopefully there will be more wins this season.”
Kim’s win will put her in great stead for the Ricoh Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes, starting on 2nd August.