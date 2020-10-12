The Korean finally won her first Major after 10 LPGA Tour titles

Sei Young Kim Wins Maiden Major At Women’s PGA Championship

Sei Young Kim put on a stunning final day display to coast home for her maiden Major title.

The South Korean carded a tournament record 63 to beat Inbee Park by five strokes at Aronimink Golf Club in Philadelphia.

As well as the lowest single round score in the event, the 27-year-old from Seoul also carded the record low score of 266 (-14) in the history of the Women’s PGA Championship.

“I’m actually really hiding my tears at the moment,” she said.

Kim appeared for South Korea at the 2016 Olympics and has now won 11 LPGA Tour titles.

Somehow she hadn’t won a Major in her illustrious career, with seven-time Major winner Inbee Park expressing her surprise.

“It was just so hard to believe that she never won a Major before because it felt like she won a few,” Park said.

Inbee, winner of this event in 2013, 2014 and 2015, shot a bogey-free 65 (-5) on Sunday but never really came close.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Kim was also bogey-free in the final round and birdied four of the last six holes to ease to victory. She won $645,000.

Japan’s Nasa Hataoka was T3rd with Spain’s Carlota Ciganda finishing as top European.

Anna Nordqvist was in 5th.

Brooke Henderson was 6th and Charley Hull finished as top Brit in T7th with 2019 Augusta National Women’s Amateur winner Jennifer Kupcho.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram