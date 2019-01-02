The PGA Tour is back this week for its first event of 2019 - the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua in Hawaii

Sentry Tournament Of Champions Golf Betting Tips

Christmas is behind us and just like that, the PGA Tour is back into the swing of things with the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

This week marks the first event of the 2019 calendar year and the 11th tournament of the 2018/19 PGA Tour season.

There’s no GM Tipster this week, instead I will be stepping in.

The Tournament of Champions does what it says on the tin, with the field made up of only players who won on Tour last season.

This year there are 34 players in the field with only Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose not making the trip over to Maui in Hawaii.

Eight of the world’s top 10 are competing this week so given the strength of the field it is difficult to select a winner.

As you would expect, Dustin Johnson is the favourite at 6/1 thanks to his dominance of the field last year. Jon Rahm follows at 8/1 and then the American duo of Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka are up next at 8.75/1 and 10/1 respectively.

