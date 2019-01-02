The PGA Tour is back this week for its first event of 2019 - the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua in Hawaii
Sentry Tournament Of Champions Golf Betting Tips
Christmas is behind us and just like that, the PGA Tour is back into the swing of things with the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.
This week marks the first event of the 2019 calendar year and the 11th tournament of the 2018/19 PGA Tour season.
There’s no GM Tipster this week, instead I will be stepping in.
The Tournament of Champions does what it says on the tin, with the field made up of only players who won on Tour last season.
This year there are 34 players in the field with only Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose not making the trip over to Maui in Hawaii.
Eight of the world’s top 10 are competing this week so given the strength of the field it is difficult to select a winner.
As you would expect, Dustin Johnson is the favourite at 6/1 thanks to his dominance of the field last year. Jon Rahm follows at 8/1 and then the American duo of Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka are up next at 8.75/1 and 10/1 respectively.
Whilst form is crucial in the betting game, most of these players have had a number of weeks off to hone their games for the 2019 season so will be starting afresh.
The weather this week looks fair but there may be some windy days which could make scoring difficult. Last year Dustin Johnson blew the field away winning by eight strokes over Jon Rahm.
Sentry Tournament Of Champions Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Justin Thomas – 4 points each way at 8.75/1 from Sportnation.bet – If the brief history of this event tells us anything, it is that past winners tend to thrive at Kapalua. A winner in 2017, Thomas has shown how good he can be when he gets hot and given the quality of the field and his competitiveness, I think he could show some form this week.
Bryson DeChambeau – 3 points each way at 13/1 from Sportnation.bet – DeChambeau is another American who brings his best form when the field is top notch. He won twice in the playoffs last year and won recently at the Shriners Hospital for Children Open too. No doubt he has been practicing his putting with the flagstick in which he has said gives a clear advantage.
Gary Woodland – 2 points each way at 25.5/1 from Sportnation.bet – Woodland has had four top-10s in his last five events including a second place at The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges.
Marc Leishman – 2 points each way at 26/1 from Sportsnation.bet – The big Australian is arguably the hottest golfer in the world right now. He has already picked up a victory this season at the CIMB Classic and he followed that up with two runners-up finishes at the Australian PGA Championship and the ISPS Handa Melbourne World Cup of Golf playing with Cameron Smith. It is also set to be a windy few days on the island and Leishman has shown his ability to play well when the wind picks up.
Please do bet responsibly and the best of luck