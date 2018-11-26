Here's what we learnt from the Woods vs Mickelson match

Will There Be A Sequel To The Woods Vs Mickelson Match?

Phil Mickelson beat Tiger Woods on the 22nd hole to win The Match and the $9m prize.

The 48-year-old birdied the 93 yard par-3 playoff hole to beat Woods in what was a unique experience for golf fans.

The Match was heavily criticised leading up to the first tee shot and it’s hard to say whether it delivered or not.

The standard of golf wasn’t great and it certainly petered out, with Woods missing from around 8ft on the 19th for victory before missing the green from 93 yards twice in a row.

He then left a birdie putt short from around 6ft on the 22nd hole, something fairly surprising when you consider the putt may have netted him $9m.

Commentator Charles Barkley said on the broadcast, “this is some crappy golf”:

Rickie Fowler hinted that he found the match boring:

The success of the PPV is also hard to clarify at the moment.

Clearly there wasn’t a market for it in the UK and that’s seen by the fact that Sky secured a last-minute deal to show if for free (to Sky Sports customers) with just a day to go.

There were also problems with the PPV stream in the US as some B/R Live customers received refunds due to the stream not working.

Many other platforms also offered refunds, like Charter Spectrum, Comcast, Cox Communications, Dish/Sling TV and AT&T.

At one point there were over 500 people on hold online waiting for assistance.

So will there be a sequel? Almost certainly not.

Might there be a sequel with other players? Perhaps, but again that is unlikely.

The supposed ‘banter’ we were promised wasn’t really there and at time came across as awkward before the serious moments where neither man really spoke to each other.

You just had the feeling that, at the end of the day, neither man really cared if they didn’t win the $9m because it certainly isn’t life changing for them. If the players aren’t all that bothered, fans won’t be either.